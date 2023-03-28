Like other television figures, Juliana Oxenford was outraged by the interview that Jonathan Maicelo conducted with Einer Gilbert Alva León, better known as Makanaky, who confessed to having participated in a group rape of a minor. The journalist regretted the lightness with which this conversation was taken and criticized the boxer’s reaction, because instead of condemning the case, she kept the influencer in her space and even made jokes about this disgusting episode.

Juliana Oxenford criticizes Maicelo’s interview with Makanaky

“Maicelo trying to get more details (from Makanaky) far from condemning him, you still have him there… a confessed rapist who says he was 15 years old, but the victim was a minor. There is that girl who is now an adult woman, You have to look for her. If she sees us, let her come out and report it,” said the driver.

“(Corn) does not have the capacity to put a stop, you are apologizing for the crime of rape because you are blatantly minimizing a fact that is absolutely reprehensible,” he added.

Ana Jara pronounces on the Makanaky case

After the criticized interview that Jonathan Maicelo conducted with Makanaky, the former women’s minister Ana Jara clarified that the boxer also committed a crime.

“Exalting, highlighting, laughing, normalizing, is also committing a crime. The Criminal Code is quite clear, in the case of Jonathan Maicelo. For me, this gentleman has committed the crime of apology for the crime of rape”, he highlighted.

help channels

If you know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.

Likewise, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).