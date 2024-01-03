After her unexpected departure from ATV, many asked Juliana Oxenford where they would see her again or, in any case, what she would do if she no longer appeared on the show. Peruvian TV. The well-known journalist spoke with her viewers and followers through her Instagram account, in which she was able to give some details of her projects, with which she hopes to continue exercising her profession, without necessarily belonging to some television house.

What does Juliana Oxenford plan to do after leaving ATV?

The former ATV figure said that he wants to continue practicing journalism, because, as he said on several occasions, he considers that he might not return to television. Juliana Oxenford You already have some ideas about the way in which you can reconnect with your followers and present your journalistic work to them.

“I can hire a team and continue doing journalism. I promise you, I will find a way. I'm a little afraid, I'm afraid to invest, buy some equipment and hire someone and then it won't work, but I'm going to look for a place, a space where I can meet with you, and do a kind of journalistic show where we talk of journalism and can interact. I don't know, a giant screen, an investigative report“, said.

Will Juliana Oxenford invest in a new project?

As she said on her platforms, Juliana Oxenford plans to carry out a large project, so she will need invest a lot of money to cover the costs of equipment, work personnel and more. For this reason, he proposed to his followers an event where they would talk about journalism and show reports.

Thus, Marcelo Oxenforfd's daughter already thought about how she could finance and sustain her project: with the cost of an entry fee of 10 soles. Likewise, she wants to work again with some colleagues from his former television house.

“I want to work again with Javier (Ávila, his former producer), a reporter, a cameraman, an assistant, a community manager. Yes, it is difficult, it is not like making a television program, but it is difficult. I want to continue doing journalism and I do it.” I will continue doing“added the communicator.

