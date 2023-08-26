Juliana Londono got this Friday the gold medal of the omnium competition of the Junior track cycling world championshipswhich takes place in Cali.

Londoño achieved first place after beating their rivals in the scratch, time, elimination and points competitions and with 118 units was the champion.

In the second box was the power of Clemence Chereau, from France, who got 100 points, while the bronze went to the Belgian, Helena Hesterswhich was left with 98 units.

It is the third medal for the Colombians in this contest, because on Thursday Francisco Jaramillo it was silver in the kerin and on friday Stefany Square she was second in speed.

Who is it?

Londoño began skating, he did it when he belonged to the Orion Club of Medellin, but his arrival in cycling was not so difficult.

In skating, it is customary to train on a bicycle, so a little over a year ago the world medalist made the decision to switch to cranks and pedals.

He was part of the PAD (Advanced Development Project). Gabriel López has been the coach who has taken her away from her, he has taught her some ‘secrets’ of cycling, but the most important truth has been her outstanding abilities.

Juliana Londoño was born in Medellín on January 14, 2005 in Medellín, but paradoxically, she competes defending the colors of the Atlántico department.

his dad is Edilson Londonowho works at the Antioquia Liquor Factory, and his mother is Gloria Davidwho works independently.

Last year, in the Vuelta del Futuro, the young promise of pedaling in the country won the first stage and was the leader of the race.

Not long ago, at the cycling world championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Londoño was placed 12th in the junior women’s time trial, just one minute and 02 seconds behind the gold, the Australian Felicity Wilson-Haffenden in 13 kilometers.

silver in speed

In the sprint final, the Colombian Stefany Lorena Cuadrado Flórez was left with the silver metal, after being defeated by the Chinese, Yimin Bian.

The Asian rider achieved her first place after beating her rival in the two heats and avoided going to a third.

Square was born in Caucasian, but cycling was not his ‘first love’, as he began in the sport in table tennis.

Several were the titles he got, but he switched to cycling and was part of the PAD (Advanced Development Project).



There she stood out, because she is a fast woman, who is not afraid of anything and that is why she reached the final of the speed, the most important test of track cycling.

Similarly, in the history of the event, Colombia has won six golds, seven silvers and two bronzes.

