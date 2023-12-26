Juliana Oxenford She had an eventful 2023. After her high-profile departure from ATV, the journalist has spoken to different media outlets and blamed her former colleague Magaly Medina for requesting her non-renewal at the television house. As 2023 closes, Oxenford left a heartfelt message and stated that, despite the situation she had to live through, she is grateful. We tell you all the details below.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about what she expects for 2024?

Through X, social network in which she is very active, Juliana Oxenford pointed out that her farewell to ATV has been a difficult moment; However, he is looking forward to what will happen in 2024. Along with her text, he shared a video that her team edited for her.

“Two days until my birthday, five until the end of the year and a lot of expectation and desire for 2024 to be a better year for everyone. These recent times have been difficult. I'll keep the best. The respect, the affection of so many and this gift from my team that I will always keep.”it reads.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about Mávila Huertas?

On the YouTube show 'Every man for himself', the press woman indicated that she spoke with Mávila Huertas and asked her if she had been summoned for ATV, since a colleague had just left an 11 pm newscast. Mávila gave her a negative answer and even told her that I wanted to work with her at some point. However, a few days later it was learned that Huertas was going to be the one to replace Oxenford.

“Like (Mávila) told me 'I would love to work with you, queen of my heart', and he had already signed a contract to replace me,” he said at the beginning. “We weren't close, but I did have consideration for him. I don't think he's a bad person, but his insecurity won and always wins. That's why he always falls well and always has a job,” he emphasized.