As a child, Juliana Hernández De La Torre (Facatativá, Cundinamarca, 34 years old) dreamed of working in a humanitarian organization in Africa. She believed that it was there, thousands of kilometers from her native Colombia, where her needs were. She didn’t know what was happening here, in the country’s capital, in the Colombian Pacific or on the war-torn Caribbean coast. At that time, she was far behind the struggle of thousands of women who faced armed groups, raised their children in the midst of violence, and tied down fear to help their communities. They were iron women who led political processes without ever being in power.

Hernández graduated in Finance and International Relations, took a thousand personal and professional tours, went through the financial sector, was linked to social processes, moved away from the conflict to preserve his mental health and no, he never went to Africa. He changed that dream for a bigger one: creating training networks in his country so that these women leaders can conquer political stages. His premise and that of Artemisthe organization that he created in the midst of a pandemic, is that to change the country you have to change politics.

Juliana Hernández at the Congress of the Republic in Bogotá, Colombia on May 25, 2023. Diego Cuevas

The problem is that in Colombia, as in other Latin American countries, politics is still dominated by men. Not only in Congress, where only 28% of the seats are held by women, but in other popularly elected positions in the regions. And not to mention the Presidency. The closest thing to that position is Vice President Francia Márquez, and her arrival at her post has cost her racist attacks, political violence and greater demands than men usually have.

Hernández is committed to giving tools and training to women who want to get into politics to avoid having to continue being men who open the doors for them, as has traditionally happened. “That is a legacy of a patriarchal culture that we must break,” she says and reflects on how in her life that was the constant. Her father did it; his bosses in the financial sector where at a very young age he became a marketing manager; then his colleagues in other social organizations. That took its toll on him. In an in-depth conversation in a Bogota cafe, Hernández admits that this made her an overwhelming and aggressive leader, a woman who assumed patriarchal attitudes to demonstrate her capabilities. She says that from that she has learned.

Now her life goal, she says, is to “empower all women who want power,” to give them tools and a network to help them when they are attacked. “A space in which they feel that they can fall as many times as necessary, because that’s where we will be”, assures this woman with a strong voice and personality. Hernández leads a platform that seeks to strengthen the exercise of political participation of 300 women from different territories and political parties in Colombia.

Juliana Hernández, hugs one of her Artemisas companions during a meeting of women leaders in Melgar, Colombia. Diego Cuevas

At least 100 of these leaders met last weekend in Melgar, Tolima, two hours from Bogotá, in a kind of feminist convention with the network us now. As Vice President Márquez, who participated virtually, said, a meeting for women in politics to think about themselves. Congressmen, councilors from various municipalities and candidates for popularly elected positions in different corners of the country arrived there to talk about political violence, take workshops on electoral strategy, misinformation management, knitting, singing and even dancing. twerking. “Politics is also done by having a good time,” says Hernández.

However, it is not the most common in Colombia. Women often avoid participating in politics because it is an uphill road that puts their lives and the lives of their families at risk. As women’s political participation advances, violence against them grows. “The main challenges for women in Colombia are their personal lives, their mental health. Here the leadership also goes through receiving threats where their work as social, environmental and community leaders is at risk. It is a high-risk exercise”, says Hernández and also refers to economic violence. “Another of the challenges is how we get the leaders to have economic income. It may sound very utilitarian, but the way we have to sustain ourselves in a world like this is by earning, having salaries, recognizing that the care work that these women do ”, she affirms.

build collective power

One of Hernández’s first contacts with the reality that was alien to him was in Buenaventura, one of the places most affected by violence in the country. There he worked in humanitarian spaces and met brave women leaders who overcame disputes to confront armed groups together. “Listening to them was sending the (feminist) theory to hell. They were spinning the entire theory of oppression, of new masculinities, of what it means to weave, to have a safe space for them”, says this leader, who is usually controversial and without half measures. Hernández says that, as a child, she was an introvert, something that is hard for her to believe because she transmits a lot of closeness and self-sufficiency. She knows and also admits that her character can be shocking, but she says that she is strict and very disciplined, that she likes to shine.

Juliana Hernández during a speech in the Congress of the Republic of Colombia. Diego Cuevas

Before immersing himself in the violence of the Pacific, he had worked listening to and assessing statements from victims of the conflict when the Victims Law was created, in 2011. It was barely a semester, but it helped him to hear first-hand the effects they suffered. She also did it in Plaza La Hoja, a housing project in Bogotá for victims and perpetrators of the conflict. Both jobs caused her nervous breakdowns that, however, did not keep her from her activism. “I think it’s important to talk about mental health and be honest. The personal life of every woman has to do with political struggle. You can never unlink feminism from your personal life.”

Peace, an epiphany

The peace process between the government of Juan Manuel Santos and the extinct FARC was like an epiphany for this activist woman who sees it as a moment of cultural transformation, a paradigm shift for her generation. “The armed conflict dominated the agenda of feminists in Colombia. We have been talking about the war for 60 years and perhaps that is why the Spanish and Argentine women are so advanced in feminist discussions.

Hernández then worked for the yes in the plebiscite for peace, the option that he did not win; he was in the camp for peace that was installed in the Plaza de Bolívar to insist on the signing of the agreement; and then he became obsessed with overseeing the laws that should support him. “I am very institutionalist and that as a feminist has cost me a lot of criticism, because they are patriarchal structures. I think you can go out to mobilize with batucadas as many times as you want, but the law that protects us from not being murdered is a law that has to be enacted,” she says.

That is why it is usual to see her in Congress. There she has developed advocacy processes in different areas. Recently, she spoke out on surrogate motherhood and was at the foot of a bill on political violence against women. The first step, however, is for women’s representation to continue to grow. According to the report Women and men: gender gaps in Colombiafrom UN Women, the Presidential Council for Women and the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), “although there are women who have managed to overcome great obstacles and have become prominent political figures and leaders, there is still work to be done so that these successes are achievable and achieved by other women who want and have the right to participate in all spaces and at all levels of decision-making”.

Juliana Hernández shares with her colleagues from Artemisas during a meeting of leaders in Melgar, Colombia on June 4, 2023. Diego Cuevas

Juliana Hernández is convinced that it is the “moment of women” and that new figures that will change the country will emerge from this support network. She knows it’s not easy. “Our husbands, partners, sons and daughters also do not accept it so easily that we want to aspire to positions of popular election and that we want to have power, because this has been an exercise for men. Every time we women state or say that we want to have power, that message is not received well,” she says. Then comes the silencing and the mansplaining. “We are required to demonstrate every day of our lives that we are good mothers, daughters, that we deserve the salaries we have, that we deserve a dignified life,” she maintains.

The solution, he believes, is to build collective power. “I believe in the power of articulation of women and in creating a very great collective power at the regional and national level. It is from there that the transformations are achieved ”, she insists. “I did not go to Africa, but I consider that my life has been full and it is because I work with women learning to build collectively”.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.