The news of the breakup between Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi has shocked social networks. Thus, speculation was generated about the Argentine’s future. The couple, who met on the program ‘Combate’, shared 11 years and had two children together. However, beyond the separation, the attention has generated speculation about whether Julián will return to Argentina. So far, the singer has not mentioned the possibility of returning to his homeland and leaving Peru.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WMd0U9BZvE

Why did Julián Zucchi decide to stay in Peru?

The unexpected turn in Julián Zucchi’s life took place in 2012, when he received a call from Peru with a job offer that would change his destiny. In an interview with Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida, The former reality show boy revealed how a proposal for a Peruvian television program led him to be part of ‘Combate’ and, eventually, to settle in the country.

Julian Zucchi He had already had a connection with Peru during his adolescence, as he worked in the country. However, he returned to Argentina to complete his studies. Some time later, the offer of ‘Combate’ caused him to return to Peru, although this time he was influenced because, in 2011, in a duo with the Argentine Martín Terrones, he performed the well-known song ‘And it’s called Peru’ for the album ‘Homenaje a Perú’. That musical project sealed her decision to remain in the country, since she received great support from the public.

Thanks to the reality show, he would meet the Peruvian actress and producer Yiddá Eslava, with whom he married and had two children.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRg6utPn8o0

What did Julián Zucchi do in Argentina before arriving in Peru?

His artistic career began at the age of 10, when he joined the musical group ‘Parchís Argentinos’, an adaptation of the Spanish group of the same name. She participated in the Argentine children’s series ‘The Boys Come Singing’, in 1996, and moved to Lima with the group, as part of the program ‘Vacaciones con Parchís’, in 1998.

After the end of his participation in the program with Parchís, Julián returned to Argentina and was briefly part of the group ‘Sábado’. His childhood and youth were marked by his participation in musical and television projects in his native country.

Julián moved to Lima with the group, as part of the ‘Vacation with Parcheesi’ program, in 1998. Photo: diffusion

