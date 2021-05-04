Julián Zucchi communicated on social networks that he was subjected to a vasectomy this Monday, April 3. The artist of Argentine origin shared details of the operation and recorded his visit to the medical center with Slavic Yiddah.

“We will continue to tell you how everything is going,” said the former reality girl through Instagram as they moved to the clinic where the father of her two children would be operated on.

For his part, the actor was also very calm minutes before the procedure: “We have arrived. We are here waiting for them to call me to enter the office ”.

After the vasectomy was finished, Julián Zucchi informed his followers that he was fine and assured that in the next few days he will broadcast a video clarifying doubts about the aforementioned surgery.

“I have to rest until tomorrow. The anesthesia is gone and there is no pain. There is a feeling there, but very good. Now with the medications it will pass. All right to be honest, later I am going to make the video explaining better how it was, the procedure with the doctor, since there is so much misinformation on the subject ”.

Hours later, he reflected on family planning and the responsibility he feels towards his two heirs along with Slavic Yiddah. “We would have eight million children, we love them but we love them so much that we want to give them time and dedication. Besides, we both work, so it would seem unfair to have a lot of children to whom we would not pay attention. It is recommended for these cases ”.

Days before being operated on, the actor told his followers the reasons that led him to decide on a vasectomy. “We both decided that, although we are not together in the future, neither of us wants to have more children, with the two that we have we are very happy,” he said on his Instagram account, he said.

