After confirming Yiddá Eslava's new romance with photographer Ángel Fernández, Julian Zucchi He did not hesitate to put the 'clear points on the table' and sent a strong warning about the future of his ex-partner. As is known, they ended their relationship after 11 years on good terms, so it is evident that the trust between them remains intact. Recently, the former member of 'Combate' gave statements to 'Amor y fuego' about this new step in the life of Yiddá Eslava.

What did Julián Zucchi say about Yiddá Eslava's boyfriend?

Julian Zucchi He commented that he did not have Ángel Fernández on his radar, but he hopes that he can make Yiddá Eslava happy, otherwise, he would get into serious trouble. “I don't know him, I don't know who he is. We talked every day, but he never told me. (….) The only thing I want is for this man to be a great man and I trust Yiddá because he is an intelligent woman. I trust that if she said it it is because this man is worth it, and I hope so, and that it makes her very happy, if not, I will kill him.” said the Argentine.

In addition, he was also consulted about the statements of Yiddá Eslava, who stated that it is a 'huchafada' to mourn' after ending a relationship: “Everyone does what they feel, I am not going to get angry because Yiddá has a new partner in two weeks, in a month, in three months, that is perhaps what Yiddá was referring to.”

How was the ampay of Yiddá Eslava?

Before the release of 'Yes, my love 3', the actress Slavic Yidda She was seen in the Magdalena market with a young man. The two got into the car and headed to their destination. On the way, they took advantage of the fact that a traffic light turned red to kiss passionately.