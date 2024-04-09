The actor Julian Zucchi He came forward and made it known how uncomfortable he is after Slavic Yidda sent him two notarized letters and prohibited him from entering the production company that they both formed. It is important to remember that the former member of Parchís was caught struggling with the door of the premises where he worked with his ex-partner. Therefore, in an exclusive interview with the program 'Magaly TV, the firm', The Argentine presented his version of the events and revealed details about the business conflict he is experiencing with the former reality girl.

What did Julián Zucchi say about the legal fight he has with Yiddá Eslava?

According to the statements of Julian Zucchi for the space of Magaly Medinaduring his recent trip to Argentina, changes were made to the production company he founded with Slavic Yiddaa property located in Magdalena del Mar. The interpreter alleged that, taking advantage of his absence, the door lock was modified and decisions were made without his consent.

The actor pointed out that he is currently facing a situation in which Yiddá Eslava would be excluding him from the company they both created. Zucchi stated that each one owns 49% of the shares of the company, in which the actress is general manager and he is deputy manager. However, he assured that company resources are used to carry out Eslava's personal projects.

“Today things from Yiddá are being produced and recorded, not from the Wallaz company, which is the one that has possession of that space. Therefore, the manager of the company is using resources from a company that is half mine to generate productions that They are not from Wallaz”, the screenwriter also attacked.

Does Yiddá Eslava owe money to Julián Zucchi?

Likewise, Julián Zucchi made a surprising revelation by stating that his own company owes him money since 2023. According to his statements, there are amounts from previous film productions, such as 'Soy Innocent' from 2023 and 'Yes, My Love 3' from 2024, which have not yet been paid.

“My own company has not paid me the invoices owed since 2023. My own company owes me money and there are unpaid invoices. Unfortunately, the lawyers will see it. They owe me since 2023, from the movie 'I am innocent' and from the movie 'Yes, my love' from 2024″, added Julián Zucchi.

Given this situation, the Argentine indicated that he has decided to take legal measures and send a notarized letter to Yiddá Eslava, in which he made his discontent felt and demanded a solution to the conflict. This document will also include his claims about the activities carried out in the production company without his authorization and the issue of outstanding debts.

The actor finally expressed his frustration with the current situation and his determination to resolve the conflict fairly and transparently. Likewise, he stated that he trusts that the lawyers involved will be able to find a solution suitable for both parties.

