The world of show He is once again shaken by what happened with Julián Zucchi, known for his acting career, who is committed to making a radical decision: move to Argentina and distance himself from his two children, fruits of his union with Yiddá Eslava.

The former member of Parchís caught the attention of the media when his romantic relationship with Priscila Mateo, who works as a reporter in 'Magaly TV, the firm', it became public. This revelation caused a significant wave of criticism directed towards the actor.

Why did Julián Zucchi distance himself from his children?

The decision of Julian Zucchi distancing himself from his children has generated controversy in the entertainment world. The former member of 'Combat' attributes this determination to the lack of job opportunities in Limewhich, according to him, is a consequence of the media scandal derived from his relationship with Priscila Mateo, an entertainment reporter.

In a live broadcast on instagramthe interpreter expressed that he is forced to separate from his children due to the lack of employment in the Peruvian capital: “I am forced to be away from my children because I don't have a job in Lima.”“.

Does Julián Zucchi not have a job?

In this regard, he revealed that the cancellation of contracts and sponsorships in Lima was a determining factor that prompted him to look for new opportunities in Argentina. “I'm not going to say who, but someone, her daughter is 10 years old, and she has already been telling her some things and that is not fair (…) The show was canceled due to sponsorship, due to things that were said about me”Zucchi revealed in his statement.

In the midst of his discontent, the artist He expressed his frustration at the fact that so many people make judgments and opinions about others without having real knowledge of the situation. He emphasized that he has never defamed anyone and shared that he is seeking professional help through therapy to take care of his emotional well-being.

Likewise, he stressed his commitment to positive personal development and mentioned that his life has been the subject of discussion on multiple television programs. “People talk and give their opinions without knowing anything about the other person. I never ever spoke ill of anyone. I am receiving therapy, I am content, and a better version of me is coming. “There are 10 or 11 programs talking about me,” ended.

What is Julián Zucchi doing in Argentina?

Since his arrival at Argentinathe singer has shared details about his new life in Nordelta, an exclusive residential area where he has established his new home. In addition to adjusting to his new routine, the actor has announced his participation in an international co-production with a local production company, which represents an opportunity to revitalize his professional career. Although his move implies a temporary distance from his children in Lima, Zucchi has assured that he will continue visiting them and working on projects that allow them to maintain a bond.

What did Yiddá Eslava, ex-partner of Julián Zucchi, say?

The Argentine's ex-partner, Slavic Yidda, has been the protagonist in this story by revealing details about the breakup of their relationship and the reasons that led to the distancing. In a television interview, Eslava confessed that the separation was the result of infidelity on the part of Zucchi in Argentina. These revelations have contributed to the narrative of the media controversy surrounding the actor's personal life and which has generated an intense debate about the repercussions of public exposure on the lives of artists.