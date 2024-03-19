In the last hours, the actor Julián Zucchi used his stories of instagram to clarify a series of misunderstandings that have circulated about his relationship with reporter Priscila Mateo, from the television program 'Magaly TV, the firm'. The former member of Parchís emphasized that incorrect statements have been spread about his actions and words, so he wanted to rectify these erroneous interpretations. Following that line, he denied having interfered in his partner's decision to resign from the program. Magaly Medina and assured that whatever option Priscila chooses “will correspond exclusively to her.”

What did Julián Zucchi say about Priscila Mateo?

In his statements on social networks, Julián Zucchi categorically denied having suggested to Priscila Mateo to resign from her job as a reporter for the show 'Magaly TV, the firm'. The star of 'Yes, my love' stated that this accusation is totally false and that her intention was in no way to influence the young journalist's employment decision. Rather, she claimed that her intention with her previous posts was to highlight the genuine affection and concern that Priscila has shown toward him during difficult times.

“I want to address and rectify a misinterpretation that has recently been spread regarding my previous story, as well as debunk incorrect claims that have been attributed to my actions and words. Specifically, it has been incorrectly mentioned that I told Priscila to quit her job. “I want to be absolutely clear: this statement is totally false.”indicated the Argentine.

Julián Zucchi denied having asked Priscila Mateo to resign from her job, as Magaly Medina stated. Photo: Julián Zucchi/Instagram

In his most recent statement in instagram, the interpreter publicly recognized Priscila Mateo's gesture in offering her support and comfort during a challenging period for him. The reporter was caught leaving the actor's apartment when he was with his children. Julián Zucchi tried to justify this fact by stating that they saw each other in a conference room in his building and that the young woman was the one who decided to go visit him. These statements were highly criticized by Magaly Medina, who stated that she was trying to save her image, without caring that she was exposing Priscila to public ridicule.

“Far from blaming her, my intention was to highlight the affection and genuine concern that Priscila has shown towards me in challenging times. Contrary to what has been stated, Priscila's gesture of offering her support and comfort in a difficult time for me is a sample of his human quality and empathy, something that I deeply appreciate”assured the Argentine.

Is Priscila Mateo going to resign from 'Magaly TV, la firma'?

In the latest edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm', the 'Urraca' read Zucchi's statement and did not hesitate to criticize him for stating that Priscila “is just a friendship.” “In his desire to save himself, he doesn't mind treating a girl who claims that he loves her in a derogatory manner,” said Medina, visibly upset.

Finally, Medina expressed his concern about what Priscila Mateo has communicated to him. “Julián has suggested that she resign because he has made her believe that I have conspired with Rodrigo González to expose her.”“commented the 'Magpie'. She took the opportunity to tell her reporter not to give up her dreams for a man.

