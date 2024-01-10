Julian Zucchi He traveled to Argentina to celebrate his 40th birthday with his family. During her stay in the southern country, Zucchi unleashed rumors of a new love relationship, which was denied by the actor himself. However, some users point out that he has started a new relationship, and Julián did not hesitate to respond to one of them through his social networks. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Julián Zucchi say to a user on Instagram?

a follower The actor was present in a comment, stating that Julián did have a new partner after separating from Yiddá Eslava months ago. This made Zucchi angry and he responded emphatically:

“This woman should write for Televisa. I want you to confirm where you get that information from, what new girlfriend? I analyze you! Did an ex-partner do that to you and do you reflect your frustration in my story?” wrote.

Julián Zucchi made his discomfort public through his Instagram stories. Photo: Instagram / Julián Zucchi

What did Julián Zucchi say about Slavic Yiddá?

In an interview for the YouTube channel of Renzo Schuller, Julián pointed out that he was never an expressive person. This unleashed consequences in his relationship with Yiddá, since she demanded verbal displays of love from him. This scenario changed when her first child was born, as she asked for psychological help.

“He was a tough guy who didn't feel anything, Yiddá claimed me… They never taught me, not even how to hug. I had a very authoritarian family. I didn't say 'I love you' to anyone,” he pointed.

