In a display of drama that transcends the screen, Julián Zucchi, known for his roles in film and television, has taken his recent breakup with Yiddá Eslava to a level of public confrontation and symbolism that has captured the attention of his followers. On Monday, April 8, the spectacle became even more personal when Zucchi decided to burn a painting painted by Eslava, a birthday gift in happier times.

The scenario is further complicated by legal actions and physical restrictions, as Yiddá Eslava has taken drastic measures to ensure his professional and personal space in the face of this conflict. The actress and businesswoman changed the locks of the premises of the production company that they both founded, thus preventing Zucchi's access.

Julián Zucchi burns painting of Yiddá Eslava

Julián Zucchi chose to get rid of a work of art that once meant love and connection. The painting, a personal creation of Yiddá Eslava, was consumed by flames while the former reality show boy contemplated the fire with a glass of wine in hand, symbolizing the closing of a chapter in his life. This gesture, far from going unnoticed, has generated a wave of reactions among the followers of both artists, who are divided between support and criticism of the decision of Zucchi.

Yiddá Eslava does not let Julián Zucchi enter the premises of his production company

The dispute between Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava has escalated to legal and logistical levels, with Eslava taking concrete steps to distance herself professionally and personally from Zucchi. Changing the locks on the premises of their shared production company is a declaration of independence and a barrier to his past.

This episode joins a series of notarial letters sent by Eslava in order to prevent Julián from mentioning their relationship or her directly in future presentations, and marks a precedent in how the personal disputes of public figures become matters of general interest and legal.

What did Yiddá Eslava say about the notarial letters he sent to Julián Zucchi?

The conflict between Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi has reached such a high level that the actress from Peru chose to issue two notarized communications addressed to her previous partner. In this context, the former reality show participant caused astonishment by explaining the reasons for her choice to take such legal measures against the father of her children.

“I have been so silent… What I am experiencing I wouldn't wish on anyone. When a woman sends a notarized letter or complaint, it is for something, behind it there is something much deeper than 'let it be billed'. That is why we are like this, in a country full of violence,” said Yiddá Eslava.

