Eslava Yiddá and Julián Zucchi They continue to be in the spotlight of media attention. After the actor from 'Yes, my love' was supported by Priscila Mateo, a reporter from 'Magaly TV, la firma', both actors are estranged. In this context, Eslava confessed that the real reason for their separation was that the interpreter was unfaithful to her in Argentina with a woman, who would be Sandra Abellón.

Does Julián Zucchi still love Yiddá Eslava?

Julián Zucchi admitted that he is formally dating the reporter Priscila Mateo, which is why he impressed more than one by stating that he still loves her. Yidda: “The only thing I tell him (to Yiddá) is that I love her, that I love her, that I respect her, I admire her, I still admire her, I still love her, but we are angry and what we have to understand is that it is not that we have stopped loving each other. She told me no, she didn't love me“said the Argentine artist.

However, later, he explained what he meant by his words: “If I say that I love Yiddá and that I want to love her always, it is because we in Argentina say we love, Maybe for you it is a very strong word, but love does not necessarily have to be between a couple. Love can be like parents, ex-partners, love for your children. Let's not think of the word love as meaning that I want to have a relationship with Yiddá again.”

Then he apologized for what he said: “I hope to love her for life as the mother of my children.. If that word was misinterpreted, I apologize. I love her, I respect her and she is the mother of my children, that is why I will never say anything about them. She is a great mother, only my words towards her are admiration.”

About his relationship with the reporter Priscila Mateo, stated that he did not feel forced to make their romance public. Rather, the images in which they appeared kissing led him to recognize their sentimental bond, although he already had the intention of sharing it. He clarified that it was not a pressured decision, but that he felt the need to address the issue after they were seen kissing outside a popular nightclub in the capital.

Eslava Yiddá suspected of infidelity by Julián Zucchi. Photo: LR composition/Instagram by Yiddá Eslava/Instagram by Julián Zucchi.

Did Julián Zucchi deceive Yiddá Eslava?

Yiddá Eslava revealed that Julián was unfaithful to her with a friend during her stay in Argentina. Although he denied it, she explained: “In 11 years I never checked his cell phone, I had his key because there were things about work that he forgot to put in his stories and I had already seen comments from a girl, but I didn't even check it. On August 8, he turned off the camera at my house in Argentina, I said 'how strange' and he replied that he had unplugged it. That day he did not answer my phone, he extended his trip without consulting me and he only spoke to me at 2 in the morning in Peru and He sends a photo of his friend so he can see that he was with him and that seemed very strange to me.“, he said in 'Love and Fire'.

Then he explained: “A fake Instagram was created to talk to this girl. Therefore, after 11 years, I broke his cell phone and it took me three hours (to discover the infidelity). The girl was a girl he had seen when he was young and everything happened, “He confessed it to me himself and I have it recorded.”he detailed.

In addition, she flatly denied having placed a GPS tracker on the father of her children. Instead, he clarified that he simply consulted Google Maps to verify that, on the same day he turned off the camera at her house, he had visited her residence to share a wine.

“When I had all the evidence in my hand, I faced him, he accepted it, he asked for my forgiveness and that's where I cried for 18 hours,” he said.

