Julian Zucchi and Slavic Yiddah They are characterized by being fun and charismatic, as they show it every time they upload their videos on social networks. This time, Julian He surprised his followers with his latest publication, where he looks with Yiddá as newlyweds.

In this way, the couple announces the filming of the second part of Yes my love, one of the most watched films by Peruvians in 2020. The romantic comedy not only conquered the cinema sales, but also the platform of Netflix.

Julian Zucchi and Slavic Yiddá

It is not the first time that they show a photograph like this, because two weeks ago Zucchi looked in suit as if he was about to say yes. In the description he details: “You don’t know how difficult and stressful it can be to organize a wedding until you do it.”

This time, he surprised his followers again with an image where they both wear wedding suits. In the post Julian wrote: “Shall we get married?” After the last post, his fans did not hesitate to comment and congratulate them: “Let them know that we took out passages che, ah, later I read that it is fiction”, “My dear Mr. Zucchi I think it is your turn to take the big step. Life is today ”and“ God bless you ”were some comments.

Yiddá Eslava and Julian Zucchi, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.