Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi stood out together at the preview of their new film, 'Now are we 3? Yes, my love', which came loaded with a lot of controversy. Throughout these months, they have faced accusations from public opinion. It was claimed that they were using an alleged breakup in their 11-year relationship as a strategy to promote the third installment of their film. However, they have already assured that they do not need those types of scandals to publicize their work.

The 40-year-old Peruvian and the 38-year-old Argentine were very smiling during the presentation of their feature film, which will be available in all movie theaters in Peru starting January 23. Likewise, they took the opportunity to respond to all their critics, who stated on social networks that this third installment will not be entertaining, in reference to 'Yes, my love 1 and 2'.

What did Julián Zucchi and Yidda Eslava answer to their critics during the preview of 'Yes, My Love 3'?

“The truth is that no one is the one to say that you have nothing to do.”. In this film, for the first time, we took the risk of doing things that we wanted and that we liked. Even though other people say 'I like it' or 'I don't like it'”Julián Zucchi told the La República cameras.

He also added: “This is the film that we have put the most love and heart into because it is dedicated to our children, and it makes me proud that one day they will be able to see this work and that in the end they will see that their parents dedicated this film to them.” , the former reality boy shared very smiling.

What is the movie 'Yes, My Love 3' about?

Guille (Zucchi) and Bea (Eslava) are about to become parents, but the unexpected return of a distant mother-in-law will completely alter their plans. With secrets that will come to light and old wounds that will resurface, the charismatic couple will be confronted with the biggest challenge of their lives. Will they be able to find peace of mind in the midst of this new obstacle?

Promotional poster for 'Yes, my love 3'. Photo: América TV

