He spent Easter Sunday at the clinic. The Argentine Julián Zucchi reported through his official Instagram account that this Sunday his mother suffered a heart attack due to thrombosis. In the photo that he uploaded to his stories, he indicated that it happened in her house and that his absence on social networks was due to this. “Mom didn’t want to have Easter eggs and she decided to have a heart attack. Happy Easter,” she wrote. Fortunately, Zuchi reported that his mother is now out of danger and must remain hospitalized until her stabilization.

For his part, his wife Yiddá Eslava also spoke through his Instagram stories and through a video he mentioned: “Well, I had not told them because I was waiting for Julián to do it. My mother-in-law suffered a heart attack, it was quite a scare for the family, but she is already recovering, ”she said.