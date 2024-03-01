The Argentine actor Julian Zucchi He caused a sensation on social networks by showing the spectacular mansion he bought in Argentina, where he currently resides. The former Combate member shared a video on his Instagram account, in which he was given a tour of his new property, located in an exclusive neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

In the images you can see the large pool, the garden, and the various rooms of the house, decorated with good taste and elegance. Zucchi also revealed that he has other Argentine celebrities as neighbors, such as the host Marcelo Tinelli and the model Milett Figueroa, who participated in the reality show 'Bailando 2023'.

What did Julián Zucchi say about his mansion in Argentina?

Julian Zucchi He expressed his happiness at having acquired the mansion, which, according to him, was a dream he had had for a long time. He also said that he moved to Argentina for personal reasons, since he had several pending projects in that country. “The neighborhood is very quiet, you can walk down the street, you can ride a bicycle. No, they don't rob you here, it's very quiet (…) I'm taking care of the kids, at night I'm with them, so I have no chance to go out,” he said about the area. It is worth saying that, currently, Zucchi is with his youngest children.

Will Julián Zucchi be Marcelo Tinelli's neighbor?

In an interview with 'America Today, Julian Zucchi He also commented that he lives next to Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa: “It is a house with a lot of effort, I bought it last year, I had an apartment in Argentina and I just sold it. Here is the garden, here in front is Millet and Tinelli, in the neighborhood across the street,” he added.

What did Julián Zucchi say about the end of his relationship with Yiddá Eslava?

Julián Zucchi understood Yiddá Eslava's decision to meet a new love, but, at first, he was surprised, because he assures that the actress did not tell him: “I don't know him, I don't know who he is. We talk every day, but she never told me,” the former member of Parchís initially said in 'Amor y fuego'.

“All I want is for this man to be a great man and I trust Yiddah because she is an intelligent woman. I trust that if she said it it is because this man is worth it, and I hope so, and that he makes her very happy,” she said.

In that sense, Julián stated that Yiddá will always be his family and he would not be bothered by having a partner: “Everyone does what they feel, I am not going to get angry because Yiddá has a new partner in two weeks, in a month, in three months, that is perhaps what Yiddá was referring to,” he continued.

Did Julián Zucchi think about resuming his relationship with Yiddá Eslava?

Julian Zucchi She opened up and stated that she tried to return to Yiddá Eslava, but the actress had already made the firm decision not to continue: “There were two breakups that were specific, perhaps one hurt her more and another hurt me more, but with different thoughts. She thinks that when she closes the door she never opens it again and I think differently. Given Yidda's categorical refusal, one has to rebuild her life,” she said on the entertainment program.