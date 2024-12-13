Last summer, Julian Schuster took on one of the most difficult tasks in German football: as the successor to a legend, in this case it has to be said that way. After almost 30 years at SC Freiburg, twelve of them as coach of the professional team, Christian Streich announced his resignation. The sports club didn’t have to look long for the new coach. Schuster, 39, has been in Freiburg for 16 years. First as a midfielder and captain under Streich, then as a so-called liaison coach who was responsible for integrating young players into the professionals.