The body of missing British actor Julian Sands has been identified in California, authorities said Tuesday, after hikers found human remains on Mount San Antonio over the weekend.

Sands, who rose to fame with the movie “Room with a View” (1985), starring alongside Helena Bonham Carter, disappeared on January 13 in this mountainous region known as Mount Baldy, about 3,000 meters high and which is on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

Hikers found in this region human remains early Saturday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“The identification process of the body found on Mount Baldy on June 24, 2023 was completed, and it has been identified as Julian Sands, 65 years old,” the same office reported on Tuesday.

“The cause of death is still under investigation, pending further testing.”

No further details were disclosed.

Sands was an experienced mountaineer who claimed to be the happiest man in the world when he was “near the top of a mountain on a glorious cold morning.”

I had three childrentwo of them with his wife, the writer Evgenia Citkowitz.

A series of violent storms rocked California in December and January, bringing significant snowfall to the mountain ranges, including Mount San Antonio.

The summit where Sands disappeared is the highest in the San Gabriel range and is a popular destination for locals. The Angels.

