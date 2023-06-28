Sands has been missing since January after failing to return from a hiking trip. Now his body has been identified, the cause of death has yet to be clarified.

BAccording to the authorities, a dead body found in California several days ago is British actor Julian Sands. The body had been clearly identified, said the sheriff’s office in the San Bernardino district on Tuesday (local time). The exact cause of death is still under investigation. Hikers had found human remains in a mountainous region on Saturday.

Sands left for a trip to the Mount Baldy area northeast of Los Angeles on January 13 and has not returned. The 65-year-old actor, who was reportedly an avid mountain hiker, lived near Hollywood.

Mount Baldy is part of the San Gabriel mountain range and is almost 3070 meters high. The sheriff’s office warned against hiking there in January due to dangerous weather conditions with ice and snow.

In his career, besides “A Room With a View”, Sands has acted in numerous films and series, such as “Naked Lunch”, “The Killing Fields”, “Leaving Las Vegas”, “Arachnophobia”, “Smallville” , “24” and most recently “What/If”.