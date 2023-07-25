EA month after British actor Julian Sands was confirmed to have died, authorities have released the results of the investigation into the cause of death. The cause of death was ruled “undetermined” based on the “condition of the body” and “the fact that the coroner’s examination found no other factors,” the San Bernardino Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office told AFP. This classification is “final”.

The actor, known for the film “Room with a View” (1985), had been missing since a hike in mid-January on Mount San Antonio – also known as Mount Baldy – which is more than 3000 meters high. The 65-year-old was an experienced mountain hiker who had crossed the Andes in the 1990s.

Mount San Antonio is the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains and a popular hiking destination near Los Angeles, California. Bad weather at the beginning of the year meant that conditions were difficult there. A search and rescue operation was unsuccessful.

Hikers then discovered Sands’ remains on Mount San Antonio in late June. The body was taken to forensic medicine for identification. A few days later, the sheriff’s office confirmed that this could be assigned to the actor and declared the identification process “complete”. The actor’s brother said two weeks after the search began that he accepted Sands would not be found alive.







The actor’s big break came in 1985 with the Oscar-winning adaptation of the novel Room with a View. Other well-known films include the 1984 drama Killing Fields, 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas, starring Nicolas Cage, and 2007’s Ocean’s 13, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.