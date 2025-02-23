The ABC director, Julián Quirósis the journalist awarded in the second edition of the José Javier Uranga award created by the foundation of Diario de Navarra. The prize seeks to recognize relevant professionals in journalism and, through them, highlight the values ​​that support this essential activity in our society, from professionalism to independence. In its first edition the award fell to the former director of ABC José Antonio Zarzalejos.

The prize was born in 2023 when ‘Diario de Navarra’ He celebrated his 120th anniversary. He is named after José Javier Uranga, who was director of ‘Diario de Navarra’ from 1962 to 1990. The award honors the legacy of his career, marked by his literary and committed columnism, by the modernization of journalism and by his defense of the Freedom of the press in the face of threats. Uranga suffered an ETA attack in August 1980, in which he was about to lose his life.

The jury has estimated, unanimously, that the journalistic trajectory of Julián Quirós clearly embodies the values ​​that gloss this award and the journalistic legacy of José Javier Uranga. The jury of this edition, as in the first, has been composed of Luis Colina (President of the Board of Directors of the Diario de Navarra Group); Virgilio Sagiés (previous president of the Council); Miguel Ángel Riezu (newspaper director); Inés Artajo (previous director of the newspaper); Charo Sádaba (Dean of the Faculty of Communication of the University of Navarra) and Fernando Jáurequi, journalist and promoter of the 2030 Journalism platform.

In the statement made public when he granted the award, the Daily Foundation of Navarra points out that Julián Quirós «arrived at ABC as director in September 2020, at the time when the dean of the Madrid press faced the challenge of launching a Payment model for the digital edition, a path through which the vast majority of quality press headwaters in our country are already going. He has promoted his modernization with new journalistic formulas while renewing the historical commitment of the newspaper to the best columnism and the cultural world, ”says the Foundation, which describes Quirós as” a journalist with a polyhedral curiosity about the present that surrounds us . From the human stories of a newspaper to the keys that move the economy, from the policy of the moment to the whole cultural life in which it participates. In fact, he has written two poetry books. The last one, a few months ago with a challenging title: ‘Before Google reaches us’ ».









The Daily Foundation of Navarra also defines Quirós as «a fierce valid of the professional independence of journalists and has had to exercise it in their destinations, either in Valencia or Madrid, in front of the pressures of power and regardless of acronym, right and left. Since his conviction that journalism must always be critical of power, he has never avoided wetting and giving his opinion.

In his career he has obtained recognitions such as the Einsenhower Fellowships First Amendment (2021) prize for the defense of freedom of expression, the Medal of Honor of the Press Association of Malaga 2020 and the Prize for Professional Trajectory of the Valencian Community.