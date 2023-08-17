The name of Julián Quiñones has sounded a lot in recent weeks, first, as an option to play with the Mexican National Team, and second, because it had not been taken into account by the latest Colombian coaches.

Quiñones has just arrived at América from Mexico, the country where he has spent his entire professional career. Before he had had a very good passage through the Atlas.

In Colombia, he was part of the U-20 team in 2017 and the team that won gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games in 2018. Since then, he has never appeared in a call again.

However, Quiñones is now ringing again because, according to Fox Sports Mexico, he refused to be called to the Colombian National Team.

Quiñones already openly stated, at the beginning of July, that his intention is to be summoned by Mexico.

“Mexico opened the doors for me to become the person I am now and I think the way to thank them for all that is by playing for the national team and giving them the best of myself,” he said in an interview with TUDN.

“I had already spoken with (Diego) Cocca, he was the one who called me and gave me the opportunity and I said yes because I respect him a lot and also what we live in is very important to me and I decided to accept it,” he added.

The letter with which they “blocked” Julián Quiñones



Fox Sports México revealed a letter dated May 26 and signed by Iván Novella, director of development and national teams for Colombia, addressed to Atlas, the team where Quiñones played at the time, requesting him and Camilo Vargas for the matches against Iraq and Germany, which were played on June 16 and 20, respectively. In the end, coach Néstor Lorenzo called Vargas, but not Quiñones.

“What I was able to find out is that you can say that Quiñones’ intention is still to play for the Mexican team. If they call him or not, it is not a matter for Quiñones, it is a matter for Jimmy Lozano and the federation,” they revealed on Fox Sports México.

In this regard, Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, explained what happened with Quiñones, in an interview with Carlos Antonio Vélez, from Antena 2 RCN.

Jesurún assured that Quiñones was “blocked” for the matches against Iraq and Germany, not called up. “When there are matches with a Fifa and qualifying date, the initial procedure is to block players from the teams to which they belong, saying that Colombia could summon that player, and they are notified so that they are aware. That process takes about 40 or 50 blocks,” he said.



“Afterwards comes the call as such and in it, Quiñones was not included. Now, for the knockout match, the same thing is done: The blocking letters have already been sent and the coach will decide what the call will be, ”added Jesurún.

Press versions assured this week that Quiñones was already ‘blocked’ for the games against Venezuela and Chile, at the start of the tie.

Jesurún clarified that the word ‘blockade’ does not exist from a legal point of view. “There are two processes, first the release and second the call. If the first process is not carried out, the team can withdraw from the call, ”he stressed.

The president of the Federation said that there was no way to force a player to appear for the national team, in the case of those who act abroad. For those who are in Colombia, there is a rule.

“I am not aware of anything, the calls are totally free, if the player does not want to come he is free to do so, we cannot force him”, concluded.

SPORTS

More sports news