The last day of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament holds many surprises and emotions. On this date, it will be defined who will be the four teams that qualify directly for the league, what will be the pairings in the playoffs and, obviously, who will keep the scoring title.
Although many things can happen on the last date, it seems that the scoring champion will leave America or Atlas: Henry Martín or Julián Quiñones. These occupy the first and second position on the list with 14 and 12 goals, respectively.
In third place is Rogelio Funes Mori, from Monterrey, with nine goals and in fourth place is Juan Ignacio Dinenno, from Pumas, with eight goals. These two Argentine strikers are still in the competition, although it seems that they are at a clear disadvantage compared to Martín and Quiñones.
It seems that this distinction will be defined between Henry Martín and Julián Quiñones next weekend. ‘La Bomba’ has a two-goal advantage over the Colombian striker. Which of the two strikers will have the best chance of expanding his goalscoring record and winning the title?
América will visit FC Juárez on matchday 17 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The Braves are at the bottom of the table, but they still have a slim hope of advancing to the playoffs, so it won’t be an easy duel for the Eagles. In their last five games in this tournament, the border team have conceded eight goals.
For his part, Atlas will close the tournament by visiting Atlético de San Luis. The Foxes have rebounded in the final part of the season, but they will face a defense that has conceded seven goals in their last five games.
The people from Potosi need to win to guarantee their place in the playoffs, so the duel against Atlas is key.
