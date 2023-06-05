15 days have passed since the elimination of América at the hands of Chivas and to this day, within the club there has not been a single positive change. In fact, the sports area as well as the management of Emilio Azcárraga are having a hard time within the transfer market since the club from the country’s capital has not been able to find the next coach of the nest box and this naturally also slows down the movements of the eagles for the signing of players that reinforce the squad.
More news about the different signings of Liga MX:
Despite this, within the nest they have detected the areas of the field where the squad has deficiencies. One of them is the center of attack, because although Henry Martín has established himself as the scoring leader of the regular tournament, once again the ‘9’ has faded in the league without being able to make a difference in it. Despite this, the key signing and priority has not changed despite the departure of ‘Tano’, the American man of the summer is still Julián Quiñones.
Jonatan Peña assures that within the América board of directors they understand that regardless of any alternative scenario, the signing of Julián Quiñones will be sought at all costs. This is a decision made and it will not change, whoever the coach is or even if there are other player names on the market like Carlos Vela. Its price will oscillate between 14 and 18 million dollars and it is expected that the board of directors will move more seriously now that June has already begun.
#Julián #Quiñones #dream #signing #America
Leave a Reply