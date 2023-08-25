Duilio Davino, director of the absolute Mexican soccer teams, said Thursday that The Colombian striker of Club América, Julián Quiñones, expects to receive a call from the Tri coach, Jaime Lozano. “He wants to play for Mexico,” said the manager.

Quiñones played in the youth teams of his native country, but when he began his process to obtain Mexican nationality, he expressed his desire to attend an eventual call for El Tri.

Quiñones, a figure in the last three years in the Mexican league, is to the taste of coach Jaime Lozano.

“Julián wants to play for Mexico, we already spoke with him, as with other footballers. He feels identified with the opportunity for life that the country has given him. If when he is summoned he shows that he has the illusion of playing for Mexico, why not open the doors for him, ”said Lozano.

Quiñones, 26, came to Mexico in 2015 to sign for the Tigres and made his debut in 2016. His best moment in the local league was when he was one of the leaders who won the two-time championship with Atlas in the 2021-2022 season.

In addition to Quinones, Lozano ruled out that there is a veto for soccer players like Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, of the American LA Galaxy, and that in the coming days he will meet with Carlos Vela, from LAFC, to discuss a possible return to the national team.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, a forward who plays in English soccer, is one of the figures of the Mexican team.

Lozano promised that Mexico will get a pass to the semifinals in the next Copa América, to be played in the United States in 2024, and reach the same instance in the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico will organize the 2026 World Cup together with Canada and the United States, and Lozano hopes to surpass the result of the editions in which the country was also local, when they reached the quarterfinals in Mexico in 1970 and 1986.

