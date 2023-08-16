Julián Quiñones Julián Quiñones arrived in Mexico in 2015, without having made his professional Colombian soccer debut, and has made a respectable career in that country ever since.

With steps through Tigres, Venados, Lobos, Atlas and now América, Quiñones has played 212 games in that country, in which he has scored 77 goals and provided 23 assists.

His arrival at América has been very auspicious and in the first five games played by the Eagles, he has scored three goals and two assists.

Quiñones, however, has not been taken into account by the Colombian National Team coaches. Although he had passage through the minor categories (he was in the Under-20 in 2017 and in the Central American and Caribbean Games in 2018), he has never been called up to the senior team.

Julián Quiñones (left), together with Larry Vásquez in the Colombian National Team that won gold in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games. See also Colombia women's team, complete: the last 11 players arrived in Australia Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

For this reason, Quiñones was in the crosshairs of the Mexican National Team. “Mexico opened the doors for me to become the person I am now and I think that the way to thank them for all that is by playing in the national team and giving them the best of me,” he acknowledged in an interview with TUDN on the past 4 of July.

Quiñones acknowledged contacts with the coach at the time, Argentine Diego Cocca, who also directed him at Atlas. “I had already spoken with Cocca, he was the one who called me and gave me the opportunity and I said yes because I respect him a lot and also what we live in is very important to me and I decided to accept it,” he added.

Quiñones would have been ‘blocked’ for the tie



However, now Néstor Lorenzo, the coach of the Colombian National Team, apparently noticed him and has him in his sights for the first two dates of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Adrián Magnoli, from Directv Sports, assured that Quiñones was “blocked” by Lorenzo for the matches against Venezuela, on September 7 in Barranquilla, and Chile, on the 12th of the same month in Santiago.

The Colombian Football Federation has not confirmed the information and Lorenzo’s first call for the tie is not yet known. Will Quiñones continue to think about playing for Mexico or will he let himself be tempted by his native country?

