WHO GOES TO ITALY ⚽️

🇮🇹 Sampdoria and Torino have a “strong interest” in Julián Quiñones, they report in SportItalia and TUTTOmercatoWEB.

💵 After Cocca’s interest in taking him to Tigres, he was given a starting price of 8 MDD, it is unknown if it will also be a price for Europe. pic.twitter.com/7UKAkwlDkj

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) December 17, 2022