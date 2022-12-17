During the Atlas two-time championship, Julián Quiñones became the best striker and possibly the best footballer in the entire Liga MX. The Colombian, accompanied by his impressive physical potential, made a brutal difference in favor of his team and even showed on many occasions that he was capable of playing alone within the red and black attack and ending up placing the ball inside the net.
These factors and playing conditions are what have made the Colombian-born one of the most desired footballers in the Liga MX market. However, Julián not only became a piece that the most powerful teams in the country fell in love with, but also carved a niche for himself in the market of the old continent, in the summer he was linked with teams from the Premier League and now , from Serie A he has a couple of suitors who could make a move for his services this winter.
The two teams that are tempted to submit an offer for the Atlas striker are Torino and Sampdoria. The first, a club with options to scratch a ticket to the Conference League and that see the Colombian as an interesting reinforcement to achieve that goal and the second, a club that is in the penultimate position of Serie A and that would sign Quiñones as a move emergency thinking about salvation from what until today looks like an inevitable descent. Julian’s price tag is at least $8 million.
#Julián #Quiñones #emigrate #Europe
