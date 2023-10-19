After much waiting, the immigration procedures for Julián Quiñones have been resolved in favor of the América player, who for a week has now been a legally Mexican person. This fact naturally opens the door of the Mexican National Team to the two-time Liga MX champion and his presence within the Tri is not on the table of judgment, since it is known that the scorer has a defined place within the Jaime Lozano’s plans.
With the immigration obstacles resolved, it is now in the hands of the Mexican Football Federation to make prudent moves with FIFA so that the forward rejects all right to play for Colombia and is only eligible for the Mexican National Team. Unlike the issue of citizenship, the negotiations with the highest body in world football will be much more effective, which is why the forward is expected to be part of Tri for the FIFA date in November.
Mexico will face Honduras in a round-trip duel in the month of November for the direct ticket to the 2024 Copa América. It is expected that if everything goes as the FMF people expect, FIFA will authorize the player to be part of the team. from Lozano in a few days, so that Julián can be part of El Tri’s attack. Furthermore, it should be remembered that Jaime intends for the forward to play on the wing as a winger and not as a center forward.
