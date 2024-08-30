Julian Ortega Rodriguez, the Spanish actor, has died at the age of 41

Spanish actor Julian Ortega Rodriguez has died at the age of 41. His death dates back to last Sunday but was only made official in the last few hours by the website Unión de Actores y Actrices which wrote: “Our deepest condolences to his family and relatives on behalf of the union Unión de Actores y Actrices. Rest in peace”.

The site Hello.com reveals that the actor was on the beach of Zahora, in Barbate (Cadiz), in the south of Spain, when, for reasons still unclear, he drowned while swimming in the sea.

Julian Ortega Rodriguez went into cardiac arrest, while paramedics attempted, in vain, to revive him for over 30 minutes.

Son of the actress Gloria Muñoz, with whom he also shared the set of Ladies of the (h)AMPAthe actor has starred in numerous successful productions, including the Netflix series Elitewhere he played the role of director of “La Cabaña”, or 4 Starsin which he played the role of the son of Ricardo Lasierra, the character of Antonio Resines.

The actor also took part in the production of The People and of Christ and Kingin which he played the journalist Jesús Mariñas.