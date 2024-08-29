Julian Ortega Rodriguez was a Spanish actor well known for his work in television and theater. Coming from a family of artists, with a mother, Gloria Muñoz, also a film and theater actress, Ortega developed a strong passion for acting from a young age. This interest led him to work in a variety of productions, becoming a familiar face to both television audiences and theatergoers.

His television career has been marked by several participations in successful series. In “Elite“, famous series NetflixOrtega played the role of the director of “The Cabana“, which made him popular outside of Spain. In addition to “Élite”, he starred in “4 Stars” like the son of Ricardo Lasierra and in “The People” in the role of Piruline in recent seasons. He also played the journalist Jesus Marines in the series “Christ and King”. His ability to adapt to different types of roles has made him a highly appreciated actor.

Julian Ortega also had a significant career in the theater, participating in numerous important works such as “The bicycles are for the veranda” And “El senor Ibrahim y las flores del Coran“. He also directed some productions, demonstrating his talent even behind the scenes. The news of his death, which occurred at the age of 41, left many shocked. According to what was reported by‘Union of Actors and Actresses and according to the media, Ortega drowned while on the beach of Zahorato Cadizin southern Spain.

Sources such as Hello.com revealed that the actor suffered cardiac arrest in the water and, despite the rescuers’ attempts to revive him for over 30 minutes, they could not save him. The sudden loss of Julian Ortega was a hard blow to the Spanish entertainment world. He was a talented actor, remembered for his dedication to his work and his memorable performances.