Guasave, Sinaloa.- With a homer of Julian Ornelas at the close of the eighth scroll, Algodoneros de Guasave beat Cañeros de Los Mochis 2-1 to command the championship series of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League, up to a sixth game.

launchers

Nico Tellache He opened the hostilities for Algodoneros and stayed on the hill for six complete innings in which he allowed nine hits, allowed a run and tipped four chocolates. continued the winner Rafael Cordova and finished Brandon Koch with the rescue.

By the ninth emerald started Manny Barreda, who worked on the mound for six and two-thirds innings, got five hits, walked three and struck out four. He gave his place to Tomás Solís and the defeated Daniel Duarte.

Offensive

The greens in the upper part of the fifth roll, after two outs, Roberto Valenzuela reached the bases with a double to the right field, Yasmany Tomás capped the initial and Rodolfo Amador with a hit to center field sent Valenzuela to promised land with the pool race.

For the sixth batch the blue and whites shook off the shutoutfirst Sebastián Elizalde was put out by way of the strikeout, but Jesús Castillo in a 2-1 count hit a pitch to Manny Barreda to deposit it behind the right meadow to equalize the score at one race.

The Algodoneros manufactured the winning run in the eighth inning with a home run by Julián Ornelas to full right field.

We recommend you read:

what’s coming

For tomorrow, at 6:00 p.m., at Chevron Park in Los Mochis, the sixth game will be played, where Óscar Robles will have left-handed Jeff Kinley ready, while José Moreno will give responsibility to Nick Struck.