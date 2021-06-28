The president of the Seopan business association, Julián Núñez, at the Siete Coronas hotel in Murcia. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM

Julián Núñez Sánchez (Madrid, 1968) is president of Seopan, a national association of construction companies and infrastructure concessionaires, since 2013. Engineer of Roads, Canals and Ports from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, as well as an Executive MBA from the Instituto de Empresa, is also vice president of CEOE (Confederación