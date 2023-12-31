Just a few months ago, Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi announced the end of their marriage after more than 10 years together. Although they are no longer a couple, they both expressed that Their breakup was on good terms. and everything seemed to indicate that they were handling this situation in the best way. However, now the former member of 'Combate' surprised his followers by publishing a unexpected message about infidelity. For his part, the Argentine actor no longer follows the mother of his children on social networks.

What message did Yiddá Eslava publish?

Last Saturday, December 30, the actress Slavic Yidda He generated astonishment among his fans by publishing an extensive message on his social networks. In this story on her Instagram account, the producer of 'Yes, my love' wrote some words that referred to the importance of not keeping secrets and that in the end everything is known.

“No year will be new if you are the same. Maybe you need to read this. Ending the year it is important to free yourself, especially from secrets and lies that you have kept. Remember, for this year do not expect people to be grateful (…). It's not going to happen. The beautiful thing is that the truth always comes to light, sooner or later.“says the post.

Yiddá shares a curious message. Photo: Instagram capture/Slavic Yiddá

For his part, Julián Zucchi has shown unusual activity, since He no longer follows Yiddá on social networks. This generated curiosity, since both expressed getting along well after making the decision to separate. But that wouldn't be all because the former reality girl also shared a video that talks about infidelity.

Julián Zucchi no longer follows Yiddá Eslava on Instagram. Photo: Instagram screenshot

Did Yiddá Eslava refer to infidelity?

After Yiddá Eslava's unexpected message on her social platforms, she shared a clip that caused curiosity, since this material talked about infidelity. “I leave you a super powerful video for all my friends who need a reset“, wrote.

“The narcissistic person is usually unfaithful to his partner because there is no supply that is enough for him, no one is enough, because he has an inner life so poor and empty that he desperately needs to look outside to be desired (…). If you discover a infidelity, the most likely thing is that he will deny it to you, that he will tell you that you imagined it, that they are your ideas. Or that he will accept the infidelity, but say that it is your fault.”mentions part of the video.

