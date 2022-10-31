Nagelsmann on Demichelis: “He is very talented as a coach. Sometimes he comes to first team practices, we exchange ideas and I ask him about his stage as a player. If he is going to lead River, I have nothing left but to wish him the best”. Exclusive interview @tntsportsmex pic.twitter.com/rSBUwt4NxA

— Emiliano Raggi (@emilianoraggi) October 31, 2022