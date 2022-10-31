Although the official confirmation is still lacking, the news is beginning to take on greater commotion and credibility: Martín Demichelis would be the new successor of Marcelo Gallardo as DT of River Plate, with the enormous responsibility of replacing the “Muñeco”, who seemed never going to get away from the position.
The former defender is currently commanding the reserve team Bayern Munich of Germanywhere he has left an important mark as a footballer, so first-team coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has been watching him on a day-to-day basis, decided to dedicate a few words to “Micho”.
“He has a lot of talent as a coach. Sometimes he comes to first team practices, we exchange ideas and I ask him about his stage as a player”began the coach of the team that is already in the round of 16 of the Champions League after a great group stage.
“If River is going to be directed, I have nothing left but to wish him the best”The 35-year-old, who is aware of the day-to-day life of the Demichelis team, concluded in dialogue with TNT Sports Mexico, taking into account that he needs to observe players in order to add to his squad. Will it end up giving?
