16 years, eleven months and 18 days, Yann Aurel Bisseck was old when he played a Bundesliga game from the start for the first time. Peter Stöger gave him the debut at 1. FC Köln, and although the game against Hertha BSC 0: 2 was lost (like pretty much every game back then), those responsible were very satisfied in one point. Bisseck, who had come to the Geißbockheim as a seven -year -old, will serve the FC many good service, his – presumably great – career was “not to prevent”, as the former youth manager and later sports director Jörg Jakobs predominated.

Now Jakobs has received the confirmation of his prophecy on Weiß. Bisseck, now 24 years old, has been asked for the first time. On Monday, he will travel from Milan, where he has been playing for the Italian champion FC Internazionale for a year and a half for a year and a half, to travel to Dortmund again two days later with the DFB crew: Germany meets Germany for the first Nation League quarter-finals in the Guiseppe-Mazza Stadium. Bisseck has a home game away.

The same could have applyed to his colleague Malick Thiaw, 23. Thiaw plays AC Milan at the neighboring club, and in addition to the position as a defender, she also connects the natural contrast of her origin: Bisseck was born in Cologne, Thiaw in Düsseldorf. Thiaw is also observed by the national coach and praised as a “great talent”, but at some point the capacities of his squad were exhausted, said Julian Nagelsmann when he explained his selection on Thursday.

Amiri’s return is an episode of the “Football Romance” category for the national coach

The DFB gave the current squad the heading “Nagelsmann nominated Bisseck and eight returnees”. The topic is set: In addition to the newcomer, this squad also combines several players, whose careers have not always been on straight because of why they were withdrawn from the club’s club. They come to a national team that, despite the successes last year, is still working on his rehabilitation and restoration of his title maturity.

So far, he has only been used for the DFB in the U21: Yann Aurel Bisseck, debutant from Inter Milan. (Photo: Daisuke Nakashima/Aflosport/Imago)

The two games against Italy are supposed to bring Germany to the final round of the Nations League in June, Germany would then be the host with the venues Stuttgart and Munich. Nagelsmann will have to get by without the regulars Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz, but “in general we still have a very good squad,” he said, also referring to the returnees and their special ambitions. He relies on comeback mentality, as Karim Adeyemi, 23, in Dortmund, for example.

Nadiem Amiri :He combines Mainz 05 on Champions League course A relegation candidate a year ago, now third: Mainz 05 is the surprise team of the Bundesliga – and the former Leverkusener has a decisive part.

A special case is Nadiem Amiri, 28. He experienced his last commitment to the national team on the eleventh eleventh 2020. Now he has found back on the detour via Mainz 05, for Nagelsmann an episode of the category “Football romance”. On the one hand, because as a junior coach himself, he himself had to go to TSG Hoffenheim from his hometown Ludwigshafen (or from Waldhof Mannheim) 13 years ago. On the other hand, because Amiri has developed into an outstanding player in Mainz after Bayer Leverkusen could no longer need him and had almost given away the zero fifts. Also romantically Amiri’s reaction to the nomination: he broke out into tears of joy.

Goretzka was one of the most prominent victims of the personnel and mentality reform under Nagelsmann

Leon Goretzka, 30, perhaps did that deep inside when he was now called – a year after Nagelsmann had canceled the invitations to him for programmatic reasons. Goretzka was one of the most prominent victims of the personnel and mentality reform that the coach had designed for the European Championship. The renewal proved even more than the optimist Nagelsmann believed – and Goretzka was no longer talking about Goretzka.

The fact that it is now being re -lined up may contradict the spirit of the reform a little: less professional routine, less traditional demanding thinking, these were guiding principles in the reorganization. With the nomination, Nagelsmann appreciates Goretzka’s stamina in difficult times. At FC Bayern he was also openly declared excessive – and is now a regular player. From the situation, he “fought out well,” says Nagelsmann.

On the subject of national team, he “has no stress and no thoughts,” Goretzka said on Monday at a press date, and it was probably not a speedy. He should have long since held the clarifying conversation with Nagelsmann at the time. He had “clear out certain things” and Goretzka “wanted to create clarity” that they “found a good denominator”, the coach reported from the phone.

The young Bisseck can also tell about the up and down of football. The first game in Cologne was only followed by two short missions with the professionals, then a restoration to the regional league, crashed second division internships in Kiel and Kerkrade. After all, the Cologne team were happy that Aarhus GF paid them a three -quarter million in the summer of 2022. A year later, Inter Milan’s Danish club received more than seven million euros for Bisseck.