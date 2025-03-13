16 years, eleven months and 18 days, Yann Aurel Bisseck was old when he played a Bundesliga game from the start for the first time. Peter Stöger gave him the debut at 1. FC Köln, and although the game against Hertha BSC 0: 2 was lost (like pretty much every game back then), those responsible were very satisfied in one point. Bisseck, who had come to the Geißbockheim as a seven -year -old, will serve the FC many good service, his – presumably great – career was “not to prevent”, as the former youth manager and later sports director Jörg Jakobs predominated.