Julian Nagelsmann is the new coach of the German National Team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Julian Nagelsmann
Julian Nagelsmann
This Friday the news was made official.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The former coach of Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann was named the new German coach, it was confirmed this Friday.
Nagelsmann still had a current contract with Bayern, but the Bavarian club had hinted that it would not oppose a termination as long as the German Football Federation (DFB) will take care of Nagelsmann’s entire salary.
(Linda Caicedo: the star does not stop shining, her goal in the World Cup, nominated for Puskas)(Football would bring Fifa charges from the SIC for the Women’s League: threat of disaffiliation?)
The silver
The termination of the contract will allow Bayern to save around 20 million euros, according to unofficial figures.
Nagelsmann was fired from Bayern in the middle of the previous season when the Bavarian club saw the Bundesliga title compromised.
Now, in the national team, Nagelsmann will take over from the also former Bayern coach, Hansi Flick.
At 36 years old, he becomes the second youngest coach of the national team after Otto Nerz in 1926.
Born in Landsberg am Lech, July 23, 1987). He holds the record as the youngest coach in the history of the Bundesliga by directing the Hoffenheim in 2016 at only 28 years old.
(Video: brutal aggression by fans after the Millonarios vs. Huila match)
OFFICIAL – Julian Nagelsmann is the new coach of the Germany national team, with a contract running until July 31, 2024.
Can he lead his nation to glory at Euro 2024? 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/yNjiTmVMuF
— DW Sports (@dw_sports) September 22, 2023
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Julian #Nagelsmann #coach #German #National #Team