Julian Nagelsmann is the new coach of the German National Team

The former coach of Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann was named the new German coach, it was confirmed this Friday.

Nagelsmann still had a current contract with Bayern, but the Bavarian club had hinted that it would not oppose a termination as long as the German Football Federation (DFB) will take care of Nagelsmann’s entire salary.

The termination of the contract will allow Bayern to save around 20 million euros, according to unofficial figures.

Nagelsmann was fired from Bayern in the middle of the previous season when the Bavarian club saw the Bundesliga title compromised.

Now, in the national team, Nagelsmann will take over from the also former Bayern coach, Hansi Flick.



At 36 years old, he becomes the second youngest coach of the national team after Otto Nerz in 1926.

Born in Landsberg am Lech, July 23, 1987). He holds the record as the youngest coach in the history of the Bundesliga by directing the Hoffenheim in 2016 at only 28 years old.

