DFC Bayern Munich is about to separate from coach Julian Nagelsmann. The official implementation is still a long time coming, but successor Thomas Tuchel is said to have already been determined. The international press writes about this:

Spain:

“Bernabeu Digital”: “Nagelsmann is being targeted by Real Madrid and Tuchel already has a job. The move at the helm of one of the European giants brings the previous Bayern Munich coach closer to the Santiago Bernabéu in the summer.”

“AS”: “Bayern Munich experienced an unprecedented earthquake yesterday.”

“Marca”: “Bomb hit in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich fires Nagelsmann. Tuchel will be the successor.”

“Mundo Deportivo”: “FC Bayern throws Nagelsmann out and has already made a decision about the replacement.”

“Sports”. “Bomb in Germany! Julian Nagelsmann will no longer be the coach of Bayern Munich.”

Italy:

“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “A bolt from the blue. Bayern surprisingly parted ways with Nagelsmann: Tuchel came in his place.”

“Corriere dello Sport”: “Sensation in Bavaria: Nagelsmann released, Tuchel replaces him. The defeat in Leverkusen, which cost Bayern the lead in the Bundesliga, was fatal.”

“Tuttosport”: “Sensation at Bayern Munich: Nagelsmann before dismissal! According to “Bild”, the German club has already identified Tuchel as the successor. The recent Bundesliga defeat against Leverkusen was fatal.”

Great Britain:

“The Sun”: “Back in Tuch – Bayern Munich appoint Thomas Tuchel as new manager in stunning move after Julian Nagelsmann was sacked.”

The Guardian: Bayern Munich sacks Julian Nagelsmann and prepares to hire Thomas Tuchel. The German giants are acting quickly after the defeat at Leverkusen at the weekend.”

The Daily Mirror: Shocker in Bavaria! Bayern Munich throws Nagelsmann out and Chelsea ex-coach Tuchel takes over.

“The Daily Express”: “Bayern Munich have reportedly forestalled Tottenham by signing Thomas Tuchel (…). Spurs are currently looking for a replacement for Antonio Conte (…).”

France:

“Le Parisien”: “Bayern Munich: Nagelsmann fired, Tuchel should replace him? Nobody saw it coming (…), but Julian Nagelsmann is said to have been released from Bayern Munich with immediate effect. Nagelsmann, who joined from Leipzig in 2021, had just qualified Bayern for the quarter-finals of the Champions League by knocking out PSG. (…) But the Bavarians are not called FC Hollywood for nothing. New affairs are happening all the time and in the next few hours we will no doubt learn more about the reasons for this sudden dismissal.”

“L’Équipe”: “Nagelsmann went down in the history of the German club 19 months ago when he became the first coach to sign on for five seasons. He was also the first Bayern had to spend money on (€25m to RB Leipzig). The fact that he was thrown overboard at this point raises questions. After all, Munich are still on course for a treble.”

Le Figaro: It has been rumored that he is returning to PSG to replace Christophe Galtier next season, but ultimately Thomas Tuchel will start anew at Bayern Munich. (…) Nagelsmann no longer had a good reputation with the German champions. The top management accused him of his surprising tactical decisions and an insufficiently stable game pattern.”

Netherlands:

“Algemeen Dagblad”: “Despite some weaker results, the club management has so far supported the youngest coach in the club’s history. But after the 2-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, the Bavarian top team, who have already lost ten points this calendar year, had more than enough to eat.”







“De Telegraaf”: Bayern Munich puts Nagelsmann on the road. … The intervention is remarkable in that Bayern are still in the running for their eleventh championship title in a row, just a point behind Dortmund, and are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the quarter-finals of the German Cup.”

Switzerland:

“Blick”: “The coaching earthquake in Munich is making waves. Trainer Nagelsmann is surprisingly dismissed. The failed long-term project could become an expensive affair for Bayern. (…) Because of the danger of not winning the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012, this is now being abruptly stopped. Thomas Tuchel should save the season – and could become a triple winner with Bayern less than two months after his appointment. What he has to do is keep the championship trophy in Munich.”

Austria:

“Kronen Zeitung”: “While FC Bayern Munich was planning his release, Julian Nagelsmann was enjoying a skiing holiday with queen of hearts Lena Wurzenberger in Zillertal, Austria. From the point of view of the Bayern bosses, the love trip was obviously the wrong signal. Ironically, in the international break, FC Bayern Munich parted ways with Julian Nagelsmann. A bang!”







“Today”: “While discussions were being held in Munich about Nagelsmann’s expulsion, the coach himself was on a skiing holiday in Tyrol and was not informed at all by the club about what was happening.”