It is Saturday afternoon in Herzogenaurach, the DFB final press conference. On the podium in the press room, where the four representatives of the association have been sitting for a few minutes, four thin microphones have been set up, as they have been for the last few weeks. While three of them are standing still, the fourth is wobbling so much that it looks as if the storm that broke out over the stadium in Dortmund in the middle of the German national team’s round of 16 match had just broken out over it. But of course this microphone has not been shaken by the wind and weather, but by the unsteady hand of the man who is about to speak into it for the first time.