In den nächsten 46 Minuten werden sie dennoch nicht über das sprechen, was sie am Abend davor verloren, sondern über das, was sie in den Wochen davor gewonnen haben.

„Wir können alle stolz darauf sein, was passiert ist – auf und neben dem Platz“, sagt Bernd Neuendorf, der Präsident.

„Die Mannschaft hat geschafft, was vor einigen Monaten unvorstellbar war: die Euphorie zu wecken“, sagt Rudi Völler, der Sportdirektor.

„Die neue Lust auf die Nationalmannschaft, die im Land entstanden ist, ist auch in der Mannschaft entstanden“, sagt Julian Nagelsmann, der Bundestrainer.

Es sind an diesem Samstagmittag weniger als 17 Stunden vergangen, seit die deutsche Nationalmannschaft im Stadion in Stuttgart das Viertelfinale der Heim-Europameisterschaft gegen Spanien auf diese so dramatische Art und Weise verloren hat: in der 119. Minute der Verlängerung. Doch aus den Aufregern dieses Spiels sind Aufregerchen geworden.

„Glaube nicht, dass wir gescheitert sind“

Die Entscheidung des Bundestrainers, nicht Robert Andrich, sondern Emre Can in der Mittelfeldmitte aufzustellen. Die Entscheidung des Schiedsrichters, nicht das unabsichtliche Handspiel des Spaniers Marc Cucurella zu überprüfen. Das sind nur noch Nebensächlichkeiten. Es geht nun schon nicht mehr um einzelne Momente. Es geht schon ums große Ganze.

DFB press conference: national coach Julian Nagelsmann (from left to right), DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and sports director Rudi Völler

The president is the first to speak. “We suffered a defeat, but I don’t think we failed,” says Neuendorf, setting the theme and tone. He reminds us why this home European Championship was and is so important for the DFB: because his association wanted to re-establish the “connection with the national team” this summer. He says that this was “outstandingly successful.”

He then says that he has “never experienced it at an international match before” that “people start singing the national anthem”. And even if one can debate whether that is actually desirable, one feeling that Neuendorf had cannot be ignored: “That the people were really in a frenzy.”

A football tournament as a role model for society

In his opening statement, the president then talks about the man who will be speaking the most afterwards, because the reporters will be asking him the most questions. Bernd Neuendorf says of Julian Nagelsmann, 36 years old: “He redefined the role of national coach for me to a certain extent, the way he acted.” And in the next few minutes, Julian Nagelsmann demonstrates what the president means.

“You can see that I’m fighting back tears,” says Nagelsmann as he begins to tell his story. He talks about a national team and an association that “have not given much back” in recent years.

He talks about the “vision” and “belief” of his coaching team. He talks about the group feeling during these weeks. And when he says that in the hours of saying goodbye “almost every player had tears in their eyes”, you can see them on his face too.

But it is another message that seems to be most important to him since the defeat against Spain, one that he sent on Friday evening and that he will also send on Saturday afternoon:

“We have managed to bring people together in this small part of life, football – which has great emotional significance for many people, but of course there are much more important things in life than football – we have managed to unite people. There was a symbiosis between the team and the people in the country. And I hope that we can continue this symbiosis in the long term in far more important things.”

When asked whether a football tournament, as great as it can be, is still just a football tournament, he answers in more detail. He talks about the clubs, the football club, the music club, the traditional costume club, which once defined life in this country.

And then he talks about Instagram photos “at some mountain lake”, about how people need to support each other more, “away from the incredible individuality”, towards supporting each other more, not just talking about problems but also about solutions, towards a “closed group”. He says: “The football tournament showed that. But the football tournament only has a very small relevance for this country. We have many other things that we can use, I think, so that the football tournament can serve as a model for that.”