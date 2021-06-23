The comic vision is a mysterious gift in the possession of a few mortals.

Julián López (El Provencio, Cuenca, 1978) is one of them. The actor from ‘La Hora Chanante’ and ‘Muchachada Nui’ would be funny even reading the phone book. ‘Operación Camarón’ is a comedy cut to its size and that can be seen in how it loses steam every time its protagonist disappears from the scene. The plot premise is as old as the comic genre: the fish out of water.

Julián López plays a rookie policeman with a past as a classical concert performer in Valladolid, which ends in San Fernando (Cádiz).

His mission is to infiltrate as a keyboard player Los Lolos, a flamenco-trap band that is going to play at the wedding of the daughter of a local trafficker (Antonio Dechent). The transformative process of ‘My Fair Lady’ by which he goes from pringado to cani with a ring in his ear and a gold chain around his neck provides the biggest laughs of the film. The ex-footballer

Carlos Librado ‘Nene’ in the shoes of Lolo, the leader of the trap group, and

Look at Ibarguren As expeditious chief inspector, they accompany Julián López in the cast, who also has time to fall in love with Lolo’s sister, played by Natalia de Molina.

Video.



Trailer of ‘Operation Camarón’.



‘Operation Camarón’ was

the first film with a box office vocation that had its premiere delayed due to the pandemic. It was scheduled to hit theaters on March 13 of last year, a day before President Pedro Sánchez decreed the state of alarm over the threat of covid. Then its premiere was announced for the month of September and again Telecinco Cinema decided to postpone it until this Friday, in which the cinemas will have night sessions again.

At the head of ‘Operation Camarón’ is the always effective

Carlos Theron, director of ‘It is for your good’, ‘I leave it when I want’ and the series ‘Kings of the night’. The script is signed by

Manuel Burque, which also gives life to one of the policemen. Its leaders defended at the last Malaga Festival that we are facing “an optimistic and luminous film”, which seeks the contagious laughter of the movie theater. The locations, they added, are one more protagonist, both the peasant as the dialect and accent of an area that usually appears in the news due to drug trafficking in the Strait. “We have made a brutal effort to transfer that way of speaking, always with respect,” said Burque, who also defended the

“Mix of genres” of the film, from comedy to thriller, passing through the feminist vindication based on the lyrics and the attitudes of the Cádiz ragpickers.

Natalia de Molina and Julián López in ‘Operación Camarón’.



Natalia de Molina conceives ‘Operación Camarón’ as “a very choral comedy, in which women play a very active role.” “They carry the whole show and, within the stereotypes, they go further”, says the winner of two Goyas for ‘Roof and food’ and ‘Living is easy with your eyes closed’. The predictable sentimental plot is the weakest of a comedy shot with the usual production solvency of Telecinco Cinema, which

has no downtime and is inspired by a hit in Italian cinemas, ‘Song’ e Napule ‘(2013), changing Naples and the Camorra for the narcos of San Fernando.

The jokes on account of the local idiosyncrasy and the underworld of drugs, the chemistry between the protagonists and the catchy soundtrack can work the miracle that ‘Operation Camarón’ is the hit that cinemas need. For now

578 screens from 375 rooms trust to fill up to the rhythm of laughter and trap.