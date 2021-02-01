A few weeks ago, Julián Gil worried all his followers by revealing that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, 14 days after being infected with the fearsome disease, the actor showed all his fans how he is in this period and assured that he is already in a recovery process.

“COVID-19. Day 14. Already leaving thank God ”, he wrote in the description of his Instagram post, along with a photograph.

Publication of Julián Gil Photo: Instagram capture

When the interpreter announced that he had contracted the virus, he was puzzled by not understanding how he got the coronavirus, since he maintained all the corresponding care.

“I have taken great care of myself, I have followed all the protocols for almost a year, since the pandemic began, but, well, I got COVID-19. I don’t know how or when or where I got it. Just had 10 days without recording on Televisa, so I completely ruled out that it was in the production of Mr. Juan Osorio, “said the Venezuelan artist at that time.

Faced with this, many figures in the artistic environment, such as Ana Brenda Contreras, Julio Camejo, Michelle Renaud, among others, used the comments to wish him a speedy recovery.

“Many hugs. Let it happen soon It’s the most horrible thing, but it will pass ”,“ Come on ”,“ Get better ”,“ Courage. We love you ”,“ May Julián improve you. A hug ”,“ Come on Julián. Blessings, you get better soon “,” Juli, you can handle that bug. God has always been with you and now he is no exception, soon you will be fine. Blessing ”, are some messages that are read in the post.

