Since the night of this Sunday, April 9, hundreds of people on social networks have mourned the sudden death of the Mexican actor and singer.Julián Figueroa, who suffered an acute myocardial infarction while he was sleeping, after lying down to rest due to severe chest pain.

(We recommend you read: Report of the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office details the last hours of Julián Figueroa).

According to an official file that rests in the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, the young man would have died in his mother’s househours after he told his wife that he was not feeling well.

Figueroa’s couple, Imelda Garza, explained to the authorities that she barely noticed that her husband’s body was unconscious, He called the emergency service of that city to request the service of an ambulance.

The singer and actor was well recognized in Mexico. Photo: Instagram: @mhoni1 / julian_f.f

However, when two paramedics arrived at the scene, the man’s body no longer had vital signs.

His mother, Maribel Guardia, thanked on social networks for all the messages of support and the flowers that have reached their place of residence.

(Also: The message that Julián Figueroa, son of Joan Sebastian, wrote before he died).

However, explained that the wake and obsequies of the young singer will take place in a private space and that only close friends and family will attend.

“His funeral honors will be held in private, next to the people closest to him and who loved him the most”the woman commented on her Instagram account.

On the other hand, they ask “understanding” in the face of the deep pain that the family is going throughhis wife and the little son of Julián and Imelda.

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

Julián Figueroa’s widow sends moving farewell to her son’s father

What Julián Figueroa, son of singer Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, died of

How many children of Joan Sebastian have died? Tragedy haunts him