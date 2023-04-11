The singer and songwriter Joan Sebastiannicknamed “The poet of the people”, born in Juliantla, state of Guerrero, Mexico, that town in the mountains, which is bathed in sunlight every dawn, He had eight children with different women.all of them very beautiful. Three of his descendants have unfortunately already passed away: Trigo de Jesús Figueroa González (2006), Juan Sebastian (2010) and Julián Figueroa (2023).the result of the love affair he had with the Costa Rican singer and actress Maribel Guardia.

the singer-songwriter Julián Figueroa died on Sunday, April 9, 2023; he was 27 years old. “I am sorry to have to announce the departure of my beloved son, who unfortunately was ahead of us on this plane,” he said. Maribel Guardia it’s a statement. “They found him unconscious tonight in his room, while I was in the theater, they called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived they found him lifeless, with no trace of violence.” According to the medical report, the son of Joan Sebastian died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.

His unexpected death has left immense pain for his mother, family, friends and fans. Zarelea, Joana Marcelia, Juliana, D’Yave and José Manuel Figueroa, Julián’s brothers, are devastated. Through their respective social networks, they have expressed their feelings.

The also singer Zarelea Figueroaexpressed not knowing if there is another life, however, the beliefs instilled in them by their father Joan Sebastian, they like to think that there is something more after this life.

“I don’t know, little brother, what I am sure of is that this life was too small for you, the purity of your soul, the greatness of your spirit no longer fit in with this crazy world. Your time has come, little brother, your time has come. It’s time to shine in eternity like the beautiful star that you are. We made many promises, one of them and the one that makes sense to me the most today, is that you would always be by my side, today I know that it will be so.”

Zarelea Figueroa from now on, She will look for her brother Julián in the wind that moves her hair, in the ray of light that wakes her up in the morning or in the goldfinch that comes to sing in her garden.“I’m sure it will be you fulfilling your promise to always be with me. How much it hurts little brother, you take with you part of my soul Julián, but don’t even think you’ll get rid of me, the last promise I make to you today is that I’m going to look in other lives and I swear I’m going to give you all the love that I’m going to save in my soul, until I see you again Fly free, beautiful angel, fly little brother, light on your path that on the other side, dad now I was looking forward to seeing you again. I love you, Julian… forever brother.”

The actress Joana Marcelia Figueroa Espín described Julián as her brother, her friend and her great teacher, emphasizing that they were united by much more than blood and last name. “We had the happiness that our souls spoke the same language, that’s why we knew that ours were chosen from many lives ago. I have faith that this will not be the last either. You made, without a doubt, this world a better place, my heart, a bigger place, my life, a thousand times more fun, and me, a happier woman”.

Marcelia Figueroa said her brother leaves a big mark on this world and on her“what a great privilege to have shared so much life with you, thank you for your love, your wisdom, for taking care of me and for the great kindness of your heart”.

the blogger Juliana Figueroaalong with a series of endearing photographs with which he showed what his relationship with his brother was like, he mentioned: “the most beautiful thing about love, Julián, is carried in the hearts, dad awaits you.”

For his part, D’Yave Figueroa posted a photograph of when she was a baby and Julian held her in his arms.

“Brother, thank you for always letting me torment you with my follies, exchanging knowledge and never telling me not to see ‘Barbie: Magic Fashion in Paris’. You will always be my role model and I will always be your happy rat. There are no words that describe how much I love you, from here to where you are, be happy forever. There will be no other like you, ever.”

Julián’s older brother, singer-songwriter Jose Manuel Figueroain social networks He stated that he had a great pain in his chest, because it is difficult to assimilate death“the problem is not letting go of the past, it is making the mind understand that the possible future that you longed for will no longer be a reality. That is the true struggle of the heart, a kiss to heaven to these two beings that I love”.

He Julian Figueroa’s funeral took place in complete privacy at his mother Maribel Guardia’s house, in the residential neighborhood Jardines del Pedregal, Mexico City. Only the closest family and friends had access. José Manuel Figueroa came to say goodbye to his little brother; It is unknown if his sisters were able to go. The remains of the young singer were cremated. He is survived by his wife Imelda Garza Tuñón and his son José Julián.