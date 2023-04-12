Mexico.- Sunday, April 9 at night the death of Julián Figueroa was announced Fernández, victim of a myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrosis, this Tuesday the 11th, his mother Maribel Guardia gave her first statements through tears to the press.

The first actress Maribel Guardia appeared before the media together with the widow of Julián Figueroa, Imelda Garza-Tuñón. Both with serious but calm faces. The word was taken by whoever was Joan Sebastian’s partner.

At the beginning of the interview, the woman born in Costa Rica, He confessed that he decided with ‘Ime’ that they would cremate his son’s body to prevent little José Julián Figueroa Garza from seeing his father dead.

In addition, he thanked fans and the media for the multiple messages of support.

“I want to thank you for being in this very difficult time for us. I did not want to do anything in a funeral home because Julián died at home and because when his father died, Julián suffered a lot from him going up and down, he told me.” I couldn’t cry well mom,’ “he narrated with a broken voice.

He added that during the small funeral they did a mass with the father ‘José de Jesús’where those present carried out an exercise to “let go” of the young man who died at the age of 27.

“Thank you very much, I appreciate it very much. He was my love, the child of my eyes. It has been very hard to lose him, but God gave it to me, God took it from me,” he said unable to contain his tears, an action that was seconded by the widow.

Maribel Guardia reported that the little heir is already aware of the situation, although he still cannot understand it because of his young age.

“Yesterday ‘Ime’ told her that her dad had died and that he was an angel, but well, she still obviously doesn’t understand. I’ve received so many flowers, but I didn’t even want to see them.”

The actress who participated in films like ‘Pedro Navaja’ asked for prayers on behalf of Julián Figueroaat the same time that he expressed the pain he feels for “burying” his son.

He said, now he will focus his attention to finish his grandson’s education with Imelda Garza.