The Figueroa family suffers a new loss with the death of Julián Figueroa, son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, reported a few hours ago. With this unexpected and painful newsthere are three losses that the family has suffered.

Trigo de Jesús and Juan Sebastián, sons of Joan Sebastian and Teresa Gonzálesmet a tragic end at the hands of armed individuals.

Wheatwho served as his father’s security and travel coordinator, was attacked during a concert in Hidalgo, Texas, in 2006.

Despite Joan Sebastian’s efforts to save him, Trigo failed to survive surgery to remove the bullet.

Four years later, Juan Sebastián was murdered in a nightclub in Cuernavaca, Morelos.

With the departure of Julián Figueroa, the family once again suffers a painful loss. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Maribel Guardia, singer and actress born in Costa Rica, is one of the most beloved figures in Mexico.

While Joan Sebastian, father of Julián Figueroa, is one of the most outstanding singers in the history of popular music in Mexico.

