The singer Julián Figueroa, during a press conference in Taxco (Mexico).

The actor Julián Figueroa, son of the musician Joan Sebastian and the actress Maribel Guardia, died on Sunday in Mexico City at the age of 28 after suffering a myocardial infarction, as confirmed by his mother on Monday through Instagram. “I am sorry to have to announce the departure of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately was ahead of us on this plane,” said the actress.

Figueroa was found unconscious and without traces of violence at his home in the capital on Sunday night. The medical report has indicated as the causes of his death an “acute myocardial infarction” (an obstruction in the blood supply to the heart) and “ventricular fibrillation” (a potentially fatal increase in heart rate). Burial will take place in private, surrounded by his family and friends.

“I beg your understanding for the deep pain we are going through, I would like to talk to all the people who are trying to communicate, but I really don’t have the strength to do it yet […] Infinite thanks to everyone for their understanding ”, the soap opera host and actress defended in the message.

Figueroa was an actor and singer. He participated as an interpreter in some series such as as the saying goes or soap operas like my way is to love you. She was also a singer, releasing several albums in the banda genre. One of them, the Julián Figueroa and his band.

The performer was born into a family of artists. His father, the singer and songwriter who died in 2015 Joan Sebastian, has more than a dozen distinctions; among them, several Grammy Awards: for best Mexican album (2003 and 2004), for best band (2003 and 2006) and for best regional song (in 2003 and 2008).

His mother, Maribel Guardia, is an actress and host. She has participated in several plays, series, soap operas and television programs since 1981, the year of her debut (with the film Like Mexico there are not two). She has several awards, such as the best host in 2007 for the program move on; the prize from the Association of Theater Critics and Journalists for his career; or even a nomination for best band album at the Latin Grammys for street kissesin 2017.

