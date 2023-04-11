Julian Figueroa, son of actress Maribel Guardia, was found dead at his home in Mexico City. The death of the descendant of the also deceased singer Joan Sebastian caused great commotion in the Aztec country, since his career was on the rise. According to reports, he was found in his home showing no signs of violence. The Mexican actress left a statement.

“I beg your understanding for the deep pain we are going through. I would like to talk to all the people who are trying to communicate, but, in truth, I don’t have the strength to do it yet“, he expressed.

He noted that the artist’s funeral services will be held in complete privacy. “I appreciate all the messages of support and love that you have been sending me, but at this moment I have no soul to answer anyone, I hope I can do it at another time,” he added.

